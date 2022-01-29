Montana St. 70, Idaho 64

IDAHO (5-16)

Christensen 3-4 1-2 7, Anderson 5-12 2-4 14, Dixon 0-7 6-6 6, Kilgore 4-6 2-2 11, King 5-8 5-7 15, Smith 4-12 0-0 9, Quinnett 1-2 0-0 2, Bertain 0-2 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 16-21 64.

MONTANA ST. (16-5)

Belo 2-8 8-14 12, Mohamed 2-8 3-4 7, Adamu 3-6 2-3 9, Bishop 3-8 2-2 9, Patterson 2-5 0-0 5, Battle 4-6 2-2 13, Gazelas 3-4 5-8 13, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Osobor 1-2 0-1 2, McMahon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 22-34 70.

Halftime_Montana St. 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 4-13 (Anderson 2-4, Kilgore 1-1, Smith 1-4, Bertain 0-1, Dixon 0-1, King 0-1, Quinnett 0-1), Montana St. 8-19 (Battle 3-5, Gazelas 2-3, Adamu 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Patterson 1-4, Mohamed 0-2). Fouled Out_Christensen. Rebounds_Idaho 40 (Smith 12), Montana St. 27 (Belo 8). Assists_Idaho 6 (Christensen 2), Montana St. 13 (Bishop 5). Total Fouls_Idaho 30, Montana St. 19. A_3,481 (8,455).

