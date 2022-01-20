Montana St. 89, N. Arizona 84

MONTANA ST. (13-5)
Belo 4-10 6-8 14, Mohamed 2-5 2-2 7, Bishop 7-14 11-12 26, Patterson 4-8 2-3 14, Tynes 0-0 2-2 2, Gazelas 4-7 1-1 12, Battle 4-6 2-2 10, Osobor 2-4 0-1 4, Lecholat 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 26-31 89.
N. ARIZONA (6-10)
Haymon 4-7 2-2 12, Mains 5-10 2-3 13, Towt 4-8 2-4 10, Richards 0-1 1-2 1, Cone 8-15 5-6 26, Stark 3-5 0-0 8, Green 4-7 0-1 9, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 12-18 84.
Halftime_Montana St. 50-35. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 9-19 (Patterson 4-8, Gazelas 3-5, Mohamed 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Osobor 0-1), N. Arizona 12-21 (Cone 5-9, Stark 2-2, Haymon 2-3, Green 1-1, Lewis 1-1, Mains 1-4, Jackson 0-1). Fouled Out_Cone. Rebounds_Montana St. 29 (Belo 11), N. Arizona 26 (Towt 9). Assists_Montana St. 15 (Bishop 6), N. Arizona 14 (Mains, Towt 3). Total Fouls_Montana St. 14, N. Arizona 24. A_840 (11,230).
