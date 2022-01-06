Montana St. 92, Idaho 72

MONTANA ST. (11-5)

Belo 7-12 1-1 15, Mohamed 4-9 1-2 10, Adamu 6-9 2-2 14, Bishop 6-9 6-7 20, Patterson 4-7 0-0 10, Battle 3-8 0-1 7, Osobor 2-3 4-6 8, Gazelas 1-3 1-1 4, Tynes 0-0 2-2 2, McMahon 1-1 0-0 2, Lecholat 0-0 0-0 0, Spears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 17-22 92.

IDAHO (3-9)

Christensen 1-5 0-0 2, Anderson 3-11 3-3 9, Dixon 5-9 13-13 24, Quinnett 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 5-9 0-2 11, Salih 4-11 0-0 11, King 1-1 3-3 5, Kilgore 3-3 0-0 7, McHugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 19-21 72.

Halftime_Montana St. 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 7-15 (Bishop 2-4, Patterson 2-4, Mohamed 1-1, Battle 1-3, Gazelas 1-3), Idaho 7-20 (Salih 3-7, Kilgore 1-1, Quinnett 1-2, Dixon 1-3, Smith 1-5, Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out_King, Kilgore. Rebounds_Montana St. 28 (Mohamed, Battle 5), Idaho 25 (Smith 7). Assists_Montana St. 13 (Bishop 5), Idaho 11 (Anderson 4). Total Fouls_Montana St. 17, Idaho 23. A_50 (4,200).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.