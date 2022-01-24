Morehead St. 67, Tennessee St. 54

TENNESSEE ST. (8-12)

Nicholson 5-12 0-3 10, Dowuona 1-2 0-0 2, K.Cooper 0-5 4-4 4, Fitzgerald 4-8 0-0 10, Marshall 6-16 8-8 22, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Dupree 1-4 1-2 3, Boyd 0-6 0-0 0, Johal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 14-19 54.

MOREHEAD ST. (15-5)

Broome 8-18 1-1 17, T.Cooper 4-6 1-3 9, Hollowell 3-10 4-4 13, Potter 4-8 1-2 11, Wolfe 1-2 1-2 3, Hall 2-3 2-4 7, Sebree 1-4 0-0 2, Bryan 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 25-53 11-18 67.

Halftime_Morehead St. 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 4-21 (Fitzgerald 2-3, Marshall 2-9, K.Cooper 0-1, Dupree 0-1, Johal 0-1, Nicholson 0-1, Boyd 0-5), Morehead St. 6-17 (Hollowell 3-10, Potter 2-3, Hall 1-1, Sebree 0-1, T.Cooper 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 34 (Nicholson 11), Morehead St. 33 (Broome 11). Assists_Tennessee St. 10 (Johnson 3), Morehead St. 16 (T.Cooper 10). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 19, Morehead St. 17. A_1,388 (6,500).

