Morehead St. 74, SE Missouri 73, OT

MOREHEAD ST. (16-5)

Broome 10-18 1-4 21, Cooper 6-12 0-2 14, Hollowell 4-14 0-1 11, Potter 3-10 5-7 11, Wolfe 2-4 4-5 9, Hall 1-6 1-2 4, Sebree 1-2 2-2 4, Bryan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 13-23 74.

SE MISSOURI (8-12)

Patterson 6-9 0-0 12, Branson 2-4 3-5 8, Nicholas 4-8 4-6 12, Reed 4-14 1-2 11, N.Russell 2-9 0-1 4, Harris 9-14 0-0 22, Akenten 1-6 0-0 2, C.Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, S.Thompson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-66 8-14 73.

Halftime_SE Missouri 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 7-26 (Hollowell 3-10, Cooper 2-4, Wolfe 1-1, Hall 1-4, Sebree 0-1, Potter 0-6), SE Missouri 7-26 (Harris 4-6, Reed 2-8, Branson 1-2, Nicholas 0-1, Akenten 0-4, N.Russell 0-5). Fouled Out_Potter. Rebounds_Morehead St. 42 (Broome 11), SE Missouri 37 (Nicholas, N.Russell 9). Assists_Morehead St. 12 (Cooper, Hollowell, Hall 3), SE Missouri 13 (N.Russell 4). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 18, SE Missouri 20. A_1,325 (6,972).

