Morehead St. 76, UT Martin 62

UT MARTIN (6-10)

Andre 3-12 1-1 8, Nix 3-8 1-2 7, Henderson 3-6 0-0 7, Jeffries 4-6 0-0 9, Simon 5-15 1-2 11, Simmons 5-8 0-1 12, Endicott 1-5 1-3 3, Curry 1-3 3-5 5, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Didenko 0-4 0-0 0, Hurst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 7-14 62.

MOREHEAD ST. (11-5)

Broome 8-10 4-4 20, Cooper 6-11 2-4 18, Hollowell 2-5 2-4 7, Potter 3-8 3-3 10, Wolfe 0-1 0-2 0, Hall 2-4 2-2 8, Sebree 4-6 0-1 10, Bryan 1-2 1-2 3, Claude 0-2 0-0 0, Redding 0-0 0-1 0, May 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 14-23 76.

Halftime_Morehead St. 31-28. 3-Point Goals_UT Martin 5-24 (Simmons 2-4, Jeffries 1-1, Henderson 1-4, Andre 1-6, Endicott 0-1, Morris 0-1, Simon 0-3, Didenko 0-4), Morehead St. 10-19 (Cooper 4-7, Hall 2-2, Sebree 2-2, Hollowell 1-4, Potter 1-4). Rebounds_UT Martin 26 (Andre 6), Morehead St. 37 (Broome 15). Assists_UT Martin 10 (Jeffries 3), Morehead St. 20 (Hall 7). Total Fouls_UT Martin 18, Morehead St. 12. A_1,816 (6,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.