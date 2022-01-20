Trending:
Morehead St. 83, Belmont 74

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:25 pm
BELMONT (14-5)

Muszynski 5-9 5-6 15, Murphy 4-10 1-4 9, Richard 3-12 7-9 13, Sheppard 6-14 2-4 18, Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 2-5 0-2 6, Pierson 0-0 0-0 0, Jakubicek 1-2 1-2 3, Brauns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 16-27 74.

MOREHEAD ST. (13-5)

Broome 6-14 5-6 17, Cooper 5-8 1-1 14, Hollowell 4-9 4-4 15, Potter 6-11 1-2 17, Wolfe 1-2 0-0 2, Hall 3-7 1-3 8, Sebree 1-8 4-4 6, Bryan 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-61 16-20 83.

Halftime_Morehead St. 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 8-24 (Sheppard 4-7, Wood 2-4, Smith 2-6, Murphy 0-3, Richard 0-4), Morehead St. 11-22 (Potter 4-6, Cooper 3-4, Hollowell 3-5, Hall 1-4, Wolfe 0-1, Sebree 0-2). Fouled Out_Potter. Rebounds_Belmont 32 (Richard 7), Morehead St. 40 (Broome 18). Assists_Belmont 16 (Sheppard 4), Morehead St. 19 (Cooper 8). Total Fouls_Belmont 13, Morehead St. 18. A_2,456 (6,500).

