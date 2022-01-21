Morehead State Eagles face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on 7-game win streak

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-10, 1-3 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-5, 5-0 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State will attempt to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Eagles take on SIU-Edwardsville.

The Eagles have gone 8-0 at home. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Johni Broome paces the Eagles with 10.4 boards.

The Cougars are 1-3 in conference matchups. SIU-Edwardsville ranks second in the OVC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 2.5.

The Eagles and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is scoring 15.9 points per game with 10.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Tray Hollowell is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

Ray’Sean Taylor averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Shaun Doss is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

