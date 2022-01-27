Morehead State Eagles face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, seek 10th straight win

Morehead State Eagles (15-5, 7-0 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-11, 3-3 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -6; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State aims to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Eagles take on Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks have gone 5-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Manny Patterson averaging 1.7.

The Eagles are 7-0 in conference play. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 10.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Reed Jr. is averaging 15.5 points for the Redhawks. Phillip Russell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Broome is scoring 16.2 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Tray Hollowell is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.