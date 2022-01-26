Morehead State Eagles play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, look for 10th straight victory

Morehead State Eagles (15-5, 7-0 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-11, 3-3 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State is looking to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the Eagles take on Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks are 5-2 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is third in the OVC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 7-0 against OVC opponents. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Reed Jr. is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Redhawks. Phillip Russell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Johni Broome is averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks for the Eagles. Tray Hollowell is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

