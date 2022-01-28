Morehead State visits Murray State after Hill’s 20-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (16-5, 8-0 OVC) at Murray State Racers (19-2, 9-0 OVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Justice Hill scored 20 points in Murray State’s 80-75 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Racers are 11-0 on their home court. Murray State is second in the OVC shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by Jordan Skipper-Brown shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 8-0 in conference play. Morehead State scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Racers and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Racers. K.J. Williams is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Tray Hollowell averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 72.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

