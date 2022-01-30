Morgan St. 82, Delaware St. 70

DELAWARE ST. (2-15)

Baucum 1-3 1-2 4, Lucas 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 3-5 1-2 7, Carter 8-16 6-8 24, Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Sodom 2-3 1-1 5, Perkins 4-6 3-4 11, Fragala 4-8 4-5 15, Richardson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-43 18-26 70.

MORGAN ST. (7-10)

Grantsaan 5-10 4-6 14, Horner 2-3 1-1 6, Burke 5-7 0-0 12, Ware 3-9 0-0 8, Woods 2-3 0-0 4, Miller 5-13 5-6 15, Devonish 4-11 0-0 8, McGee 5-11 1-1 12, Venning 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 31-69 14-18 82.

Halftime_Delaware St. 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 6-11 (Fragala 3-5, Carter 2-3, Baucum 1-3), Morgan St. 6-17 (Burke 2-3, Ware 2-6, Horner 1-1, McGee 1-5, Grantsaan 0-2). Fouled Out_Robinson, Devonish. Rebounds_Delaware St. 24 (Sodom 9), Morgan St. 30 (Grantsaan, Miller 9). Assists_Delaware St. 8 (Perkins 4), Morgan St. 16 (Woods 4). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 17, Morgan St. 22. A_324 (4,250).

