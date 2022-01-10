Morgan St. 88, SC State 81, OT

MORGAN ST. (6-7)

Grantsaan 0-0 0-0 0, Horner 1-3 1-2 4, Moore 7-14 1-2 19, Ware 5-15 2-2 15, Woods 1-3 0-0 3, Burke 2-8 1-1 7, Venning 7-9 3-4 17, Devonish 2-3 5-6 9, McGee 5-6 0-0 14. Totals 30-61 13-17 88.

SC STATE (7-10)

Williams 5-10 0-0 10, Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 1-10 2-2 4, Madlock 4-13 5-6 13, Croskey 7-14 2-2 19, Davis 8-19 2-4 18, Gary 2-4 2-5 8, Oliver-Hampton 1-2 2-4 4, Lawrence 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 30-81 15-23 81.

Halftime_Morgan St. 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 15-32 (McGee 4-5, Moore 4-9, Ware 3-10, Burke 2-4, Horner 1-2, Woods 1-2), SC State 6-24 (Croskey 3-9, Gary 2-4, Edwards 1-5, Lawrence 0-2, Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_Madlock. Rebounds_Morgan St. 38 (Ware 11), SC State 46 (Williams 12). Assists_Morgan St. 24 (Burke 7), SC State 17 (Madlock 6). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 18, SC State 16. A_500 (3,200).

