Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Morris carries Abilene Christian past Lamar 85-82

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Mahki Morris registered 17 points as Abilene Christian narrowly defeated Lamar 85-82 on Saturday night.

Abilene Christian closed the game on a 11-3 run.

Tobias Cameron had 14 points and seven rebounds for Abilene Christian (14-7, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). Coryon Mason added 14 points. Airion Simmons had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Kasen Harrison had 19 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (2-19, 0-8), who have now lost 12 consecutive games. Jordyn Adams added 18 points. C.J. Roberts had 13 points.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
1|31 Fifty Over 50: The Age Disruptors
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol