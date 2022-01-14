Mosley leads Missouri State against Valparaiso after 33-point showing

Missouri State Bears (12-6, 3-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 1-4 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Isiaih Mosley scored 33 points in Missouri State’s 81-76 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Beacons have gone 5-4 in home games. Valparaiso is seventh in the MVC scoring 73.2 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Bears are 3-2 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks fifth in the MVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Lu’Cye Patterson averaging 2.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Kithier is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beacons. Kevion Taylor is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Mosley is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bears. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

