Mount St. Mary’s 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 56

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (9-12)

Offurum 6-12 3-5 16, Opoku 5-9 2-4 12, Benjamin 6-12 6-9 18, Reaves 2-5 0-0 6, Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Leffew 1-5 0-0 2, Barton 4-6 0-2 8, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 11-20 67.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2-17)

Hill 5-9 4-4 15, Square 3-5 3-3 9, Berry 2-5 0-0 4, Dunn 2-8 0-1 4, Rush 4-14 0-0 10, Munden 2-6 0-0 4, Lamaute 0-4 1-2 1, Wattara 1-6 2-3 4, Jacks 0-2 0-0 0, Almonor 1-2 0-0 3, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-62 10-13 56.

Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 31-18. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 4-16 (Reaves 2-4, Offurum 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Gibson 0-1, Leffew 0-3, Benjamin 0-4), Fairleigh Dickinson 4-19 (Rush 2-6, Almonor 1-1, Hill 1-1, Jacks 0-1, Lamaute 0-1, Square 0-1, Berry 0-2, Munden 0-2, Dunn 0-4). Fouled Out_Berry. Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 37 (Opoku 11), Fairleigh Dickinson 37 (Hill 10). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 14 (Benjamin 5), Fairleigh Dickinson 5 (Rush 3). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 16, Fairleigh Dickinson 24. A_137 (5,000).

