Mount St. Mary’s 69, St. Francis (NY) 61

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (5-11)

M.Jefferson 1-1 3-4 5, Offurum 3-5 2-4 8, Opoku 4-6 2-2 10, Benjamin 4-11 6-6 16, Thomas 2-4 4-4 9, Reaves 7-10 1-2 19, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-1 0-0 0, Cordilia 0-0 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-39 18-22 69.

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (4-11)

Emilien 5-13 1-2 11, Hemphill 2-7 2-3 7, Cubbage 3-12 4-6 11, Higgins 4-16 4-4 13, Wilcox 2-7 0-0 5, Haidara 1-1 1-2 4, Quartlebaum 2-4 5-5 10, Egner 0-2 0-0 0, Folk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 17-22 61.

Halftime_St. Francis (NY) 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 7-12 (Reaves 4-7, Benjamin 2-4, Thomas 1-1), St. Francis (NY) 6-20 (Haidara 1-1, Quartlebaum 1-2, Cubbage 1-3, Higgins 1-4, Wilcox 1-4, Hemphill 1-6). Fouled Out_Offurum. Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 29 (Opoku 8), St. Francis (NY) 31 (Emilien 10). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 12 (Thomas 4), St. Francis (NY) 7 (Cubbage 2). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 19, St. Francis (NY) 18. A_187 (1,200).

