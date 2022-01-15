On Air: Meet the Press
Mozone lifts SC Upstate past UNC Asheville, 76-73

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 7:28 pm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bryson Mozone hit a jumper with three seconds left to earn South Carolina Upstate a 76-73 win at UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Mozone scored half of his 16 points in the final 2:30 to earn the win. Jordan Gainey led the Spartans (6-10, 3-1 Big South) with 22 points.

Drew Pember led UNC Asheville (10-7, 2-2) with 27 points and eight rebounds. Jamon Battle added 16 points.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

