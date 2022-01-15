Murray leads Iowa against Minnesota after 29-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Kris Murray scored 29 points in Iowa’s 83-74 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-2 at home. Minnesota scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa averages 8.7 turnovers per game and is 11-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Golden Gophers and Hawkeyes meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Payton Willis is shooting 46.5% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Joe Toussaint is averaging 5.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawkeyes. Keegan Murray is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

