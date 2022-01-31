Murray leads Iowa against Penn State after 23-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-6, 4-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-9, 3-6 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after Kris Murray scored 23 points in Iowa’s 83-73 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 6-3 at home. Penn State is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Hawkeyes have gone 4-5 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Keegan Murray averaging 8.4.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes won the last meeting 68-51 on Jan. 22. Keegan Murray scored 15 points to help lead the Hawkeyes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 7.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Joe Toussaint is averaging 5.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawkeyes. Keegan Murray is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

