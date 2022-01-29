Murray leads No. 19 LSU against TCU after 21-point game

LSU Tigers (16-4, 4-4 SEC) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-4, 3-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -2.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 LSU visits the TCU Horned Frogs after Brandon Murray scored 21 points in LSU’s 70-64 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-2 at home. TCU has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 1-3 on the road. LSU ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Xavier Pinson is averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Tari Eason is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.