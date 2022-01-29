Murray, Long Beach State Beach take on the UC Davis Aggies

Long Beach State Beach (9-9, 4-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 1-2 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Pepper and the UC Davis Aggies host Joel Murray and the Long Beach State Beach.

The Aggies have gone 4-3 in home games. UC Davis is eighth in the Big West with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 4.6.

The Beach are 4-1 in Big West play. Long Beach State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies and Beach square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Ezra Manjon is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Murray is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Beach. Colin Slater is averaging 10.9 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.