Murray St. 77, Morehead St. 66

MOREHEAD ST. (16-6)

Broome 7-14 0-0 14, Cooper 4-10 3-3 13, Hollowell 4-13 0-0 11, Potter 6-12 2-4 16, Wolfe 3-4 1-1 8, Hall 0-3 2-2 2, Sebree 1-2 0-0 2, Bryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 8-10 66.

MURRAY ST. (20-2)

Burns 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 8-13 4-6 21, Brown 5-12 3-4 16, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 8-19 3-4 19, Hannibal 4-7 6-7 14, Skipper-Brown 3-6 1-2 7, D.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, McMullen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 17-23 77.

Halftime_Murray St. 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 8-22 (Hollowell 3-8, Cooper 2-4, Potter 2-6, Wolfe 1-1, Sebree 0-1, Hall 0-2), Murray St. 4-20 (Brown 3-9, Williams 1-4, D.Smith 0-2, Hill 0-5). Rebounds_Morehead St. 31 (Broome 11), Murray St. 34 (Williams 9). Assists_Morehead St. 11 (Wolfe 4), Murray St. 10 (Hill 5). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 23, Murray St. 15. A_5,529 (8,602).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.