Murray St. 79, Tennessee Tech 53

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 10:03 pm
TENNESSEE TECH (5-13)

Diarra 3-8 0-0 7, Ramsey 6-8 0-2 12, White 6-14 0-0 12, Davidson 2-5 1-1 6, Pettway 1-1 0-0 2, Clay 4-10 0-0 8, Goldman 0-2 0-0 0, Sylla 0-2 0-0 0, Harvell 1-5 0-0 2, Quest 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 0-2 0-0 0, Gilliam 1-1 0-0 2, Stayton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 1-3 53.

MURRAY ST. (18-2)

Burns 3-6 2-2 8, Williams 10-21 1-2 21, Brown 4-7 4-5 14, Collins 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 4-10 2-2 11, Hannibal 4-8 0-0 8, McMullen 3-4 0-2 6, D.Smith 2-3 2-3 7, Bostick 1-2 2-2 4, Sivills 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 13-18 79.

Halftime_Murray St. 39-24. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 2-24 (Davidson 1-3, Diarra 1-4, Stayton 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Goldman 0-2, Clay 0-3, Harvell 0-4, White 0-5), Murray St. 4-20 (Brown 2-3, D.Smith 1-2, Hill 1-5, Bostick 0-1, Hannibal 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Collins 0-3, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 28 (White, Goldman 5), Murray St. 40 (Williams 11). Assists_Tennessee Tech 5 (Ramsey 2), Murray St. 17 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 14, Murray St. 9. A_3,524 (8,602).

