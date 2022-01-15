Murray St. 82, Belmont 60

MURRAY ST. (14-2)

Burns 2-2 0-1 4, Williams 5-9 2-6 13, Brown 5-10 4-4 18, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 10-19 8-11 36, Hannibal 2-4 1-3 6, Skipper-Brown 1-2 1-4 3, D.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, McMullen 1-2 0-0 2, Bostick 0-1 0-0 0, Sivills 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 16-29 82.

BELMONT (13-4)

Muszynski 4-9 4-5 12, Murphy 2-7 0-2 4, Richard 3-12 1-2 7, Sheppard 5-10 2-2 13, L.Smith 4-6 0-0 11, Wood 4-9 0-0 8, Pierson 1-2 0-0 3, Jakubicek 1-3 0-0 2, Brauns 0-1 0-0 0, Bellinger 0-0 0-0 0, Sabin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 7-11 60.

Halftime_Murray St. 48-35. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 14-25 (Hill 8-11, Brown 4-7, Hannibal 1-1, Williams 1-3, Collins 0-1, Skipper-Brown 0-1, Thomas 0-1), Belmont 5-23 (L.Smith 3-4, Pierson 1-2, Sheppard 1-4, Jakubicek 0-2, Murphy 0-3, Wood 0-3, Richard 0-5). Rebounds_Murray St. 31 (Brown 6), Belmont 36 (Richard 9). Assists_Murray St. 13 (Brown, Collins, Hill 3), Belmont 10 (Murphy 4). Total Fouls_Murray St. 17, Belmont 20. A_2,432 (5,085).

