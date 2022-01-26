Murray State faces Tennessee Tech following Williams’ 21-point game

Murray State Racers (18-2, 8-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-13, 2-3 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after K.J. Williams scored 21 points in Murray State’s 79-53 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 in home games. Tennessee Tech gives up 74.4 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Racers are 8-0 against OVC opponents. Murray State is the OVC leader with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 5.5.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Racers won the last meeting 79-53 on Jan. 25. Williams scored 21 points to help lead the Racers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Mamoudou Diarra is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Tevin Brown is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Racers. Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

