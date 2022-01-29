Murray State hosts Morehead State following Hill’s 20-point game

Morehead State Eagles (16-5, 8-0 OVC) at Murray State Racers (19-2, 9-0 OVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -10; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Justice Hill scored 20 points in Murray State’s 80-75 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Racers are 11-0 on their home court. Murray State is the OVC leader with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 3.5.

The Eagles are 8-0 against conference opponents. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 10.5.

The Racers and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brown is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Racers. K.J. Williams is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Eagles. Broome is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 72.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.