Murray State hosts Tennessee State after Fitzgerald’s 23-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (6-8, 1-1 OVC) at Murray State Racers (12-2, 2-0 OVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -20; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the Murray State Racers after Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 95-84 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Racers are 7-0 on their home court. Murray State leads the OVC in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. K.J. Williams leads the Racers with 7.9 rebounds.

The Tigers are 1-1 against conference opponents. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kassim Nicholson averaging 5.0.

The Racers and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brown is shooting 47.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Racers. Williams is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 13.2 points for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

