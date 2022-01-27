Trending:
Mwamba lifts Texas-Arlington over Texas St. 70-58

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 10:41 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Patrick Mwamba had 15 points as Texas-Arlington defeated Texas State 70-58 on Thursday night.

Lazaro Rojas had 12 points for UTA (9-11, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added six rebounds. Javon Levi had seven rebounds and six assists.

Texas State scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Shelby Adams had 16 points for the Bobcats (12-6, 3-3). Mason Harrell added 14 points and six assists. Isiah Small had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Caleb Asberry, who led the Bobcats in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, had seven points on 2-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

