N. Colorado 87, Idaho 70

January 20, 2022 11:07 pm
N. COLORADO (9-8)

Jongkuch 4-6 0-0 8, Hume 10-16 3-4 25, Johnson 3-8 1-2 8, Kountz 8-15 0-0 16, Kuxhausen 4-6 0-0 11, Knecht 6-8 1-1 15, Bloch 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-1 0-0 3, Melvin 0-2 1-2 1, Smoots 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-63 6-9 87.

IDAHO (3-14)

Christensen 5-8 0-0 10, Anderson 2-10 2-4 6, Dixon 8-16 4-4 22, Salih 2-6 2-3 6, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Pepple 3-4 0-0 6, Kilgore 1-3 0-1 2, King 3-6 3-4 9, Bertain 1-1 0-0 3, Quinnett 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 11-16 70.

Halftime_N. Colorado 46-39. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 9-19 (Kuxhausen 3-5, Knecht 2-2, Hume 2-4, Kennedy 1-1, Johnson 1-5, Kountz 0-1, Smoots 0-1), Idaho 3-16 (Dixon 2-5, Bertain 1-1, Kilgore 0-1, King 0-1, Quinnett 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Smith 0-2, Salih 0-3). Rebounds_N. Colorado 30 (Hume 8), Idaho 28 (Christensen 10). Assists_N. Colorado 14 (Johnson 8), Idaho 6 (Anderson, King 2). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 19, Idaho 13. A_1,069 (4,200).

