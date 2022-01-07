N. Dakota, Denver meet in conference play

North Dakota (4-11, 0-2) vs. Denver (5-11, 1-2)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as North Dakota battles Denver. North Dakota fell short in a 98-82 game at Nebraska Omaha on Thursday. Denver lost 83-66 to Oral Roberts on Dec. 30.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Denver’s KJ Hunt has averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jordan Johnson has put up 11.1 points. For the Fighting Hawks, Paul Bruns has averaged 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while Tsotne Tsartsidze has put up 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRUNS: Bruns has connected on 37.1 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-4 when scoring at least 71.

COLD SPELL: North Dakota has lost its last seven road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 85.1 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Denver has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Summit League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.