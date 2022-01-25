N. Dakota St. 77, St. Thomas (MN) 56

ST. THOMAS (MN) (8-11)
Bjorklund 3-8 0-0 6, Hedstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Lindberg 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 2-9 0-0 6, A.Nelson 0-7 2-2 2, Allen 8-12 0-0 18, Martinelli 3-9 4-4 10, Cunningham 2-6 0-0 4, Nau 2-3 1-1 7, Engels 0-2 0-0 0, Kwiecinski 0-0 0-0 0, Theisen 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-63 7-7 56.
N. DAKOTA ST. (13-7)
Kreuser 5-11 4-5 17, Cook 3-3 0-0 7, Eady 5-7 0-2 12, Skunberg 3-7 1-2 7, Griesel 2-5 2-2 7, Harden-Hayes 3-4 5-5 12, McKinney 1-2 0-1 3, G.Nelson 3-3 0-0 8, Streit 1-2 0-0 2, Kallman 1-2 0-0 2, Guy 0-0 0-0 0, Haman 0-2 0-0 0, Rada 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-48 12-17 77.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 33-21. 3-Point Goals_St. Thomas (MN) 7-26 (Nau 2-2, Allen 2-5, Miller 2-7, Theisen 1-1, Hedstrom 0-1, Martinelli 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, A.Nelson 0-3, Lindberg 0-4), N. Dakota St. 11-22 (Kreuser 3-7, Eady 2-2, G.Nelson 2-2, Cook 1-1, McKinney 1-1, Griesel 1-2, Harden-Hayes 1-2, Haman 0-1, Kallman 0-1, Skunberg 0-3). Fouled Out_G.Nelson. Rebounds_St. Thomas (MN) 26 (Allen 8), N. Dakota St. 34 (Kreuser 11). Assists_St. Thomas (MN) 8 (Allen 3), N. Dakota St. 18 (McKinney 4). Total Fouls_St. Thomas (MN) 17, N. Dakota St. 14. A_1,290 (5,700).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments