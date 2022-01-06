N. Fla. looks for home win vs Stetson

Stetson (6-8, 0-1) vs. North Florida (4-10, 0-1)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks for its fifth straight win over Stetson at UNF Arena. The last victory for the Hatters at North Florida was an 86-82 win on Feb. 1, 2016.

STEPPING UP: North Florida’s Jose Placer has averaged 12.9 points while Carter Hendricksen has put up 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Hatters, Rob Perry has averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while Chase Johnston has put up 12.9 points.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 35.1 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hatters are 0-6 when they allow 72 or more points and 6-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Ospreys are 0-10 when they score 74 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 74.

STREAK STATS: Stetson has dropped its last three road games, scoring 70 points and allowing 79 points during those contests. North Florida has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 97.3 points while giving up 57.

BALL SECURITY: Stetson’s offense has turned the ball over 12.7 times per game this year, but is averaging 8.7 turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

