N. Illinois 65, Kent St. 63

N. ILLINOIS (4-8)

Osten 2-3 1-3 5, Crump 2-6 0-0 5, Hankerson 4-9 4-4 14, Hunter 2-7 0-0 5, Thornton 7-8 0-0 17, Okanu 5-7 3-6 13, Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Makuoi 0-2 0-1 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Kueth 0-1 3-4 3, Manuel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 12-20 65.

KENT ST. (7-8)

Hamilton 4-7 2-3 10, Carry 5-12 5-6 16, Garcia 2-4 2-2 6, Jacobs 3-13 10-12 16, Sullinger 2-9 0-0 6, Hernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Beck 2-3 0-0 5, Odusipe 1-1 2-2 4, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Hornbeak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 21-25 63.

Halftime_Kent St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 7-13 (Thornton 3-4, Hankerson 2-3, Crump 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Kueth 0-1), Kent St. 4-20 (Sullinger 2-7, Beck 1-2, Carry 1-6, Hernandez 0-2, Jacobs 0-3). Rebounds_N. Illinois 22 (Crump 7), Kent St. 33 (Jacobs 10). Assists_N. Illinois 14 (Thornton 4), Kent St. 9 (Carry 6). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 22, Kent St. 20. A_1,423 (6,327).

