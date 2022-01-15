N. Illinois 77, E. Michigan 70

E. MICHIGAN (7-8)

Golson 2-6 2-2 6, Njie 2-3 0-1 4, Farrakhan 8-19 7-8 27, Rice 1-3 1-2 4, Spottsville 3-6 4-4 11, McBride 2-5 2-3 7, N.Scott 3-5 1-2 9, Ballard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 17-22 70.

N. ILLINOIS (5-8)

Osten 0-2 0-0 0, Crump 3-5 3-5 10, Hankerson 4-7 2-2 12, Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, Thornton 4-10 7-9 15, Williams 8-15 1-1 18, Makuoi 5-7 1-2 11, Kueth 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 2-4 0-0 5, Okanu 0-2 1-2 1, Manuel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 15-21 77.

Halftime_N. Illinois 39-32. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 9-16 (Farrakhan 4-6, N.Scott 2-4, Spottsville 1-1, McBride 1-2, Rice 1-3), N. Illinois 6-13 (Hankerson 2-3, Russell 1-1, Crump 1-2, Kueth 1-2, Williams 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Thornton 0-2). Fouled Out_Farrakhan. Rebounds_E. Michigan 22 (Njie, Spottsville 5), N. Illinois 32 (Williams, Okanu 5). Assists_E. Michigan 12 (Spottsville, McBride 4), N. Illinois 13 (Hankerson 5). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 21, N. Illinois 21. A_1,035 (10,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.