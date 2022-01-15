N. Iowa 69, S. Illinois 68

N. IOWA (8-7)

Carter 7-13 3-4 17, Berhow 2-4 0-0 6, Green 4-12 11-12 22, Heise 3-6 4-6 11, Pickford 1-2 0-0 2, Born 1-2 0-0 2, Kimmons 1-2 0-0 2, Phyfe 2-5 1-1 5, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 22-50 19-23 69.

S. ILLINOIS (9-6)

Domask 8-12 4-5 23, Muila 0-0 0-0 0, Coupet 4-11 1-2 12, Jones 6-15 4-6 20, Verplancken 1-3 0-0 3, Banks 2-3 0-1 5, D’Amico 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Filewich 1-1 0-0 2, D’Avanzo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 10-16 68.

Halftime_N. Iowa 36-26. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 6-22 (Green 3-9, Berhow 2-4, Heise 1-2, Born 0-1, Kimmons 0-1, Carter 0-5), S. Illinois 12-29 (Jones 4-11, Domask 3-5, Coupet 3-7, Banks 1-2, Verplancken 1-3, D’Amico 0-1). Rebounds_N. Iowa 27 (Carter, Heise 7), S. Illinois 26 (Muila 6). Assists_N. Iowa 9 (Carter, Born 2), S. Illinois 13 (Verplancken 4). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 13, S. Illinois 17.

