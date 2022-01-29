N. Iowa 79, Illinois St. 64

ILLINOIS ST. (10-11)

Lewis 2-5 4-4 8, McChesney 5-7 7-8 19, Fleming 1-3 0-0 2, Reeves 4-12 2-3 13, Strong 2-11 0-0 4, Freeman 3-6 5-5 13, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Schmitt 0-2 0-0 0, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 2, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 18-20 64.

N. IOWA (10-9)

Carter 7-12 7-7 21, Berhow 3-9 0-1 6, Green 6-10 6-6 24, Heise 2-7 1-2 5, Pickford 1-1 0-0 2, Born 3-5 0-0 7, Anderson 2-4 4-6 8, Kimmons 1-2 0-0 3, Phyfe 1-2 1-3 3, Henry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 19-25 79.

Halftime_N. Iowa 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 8-27 (Reeves 3-7, Freeman 2-3, McChesney 2-3, Washington 1-2, Fleming 0-1, Lewis 0-2, Strong 0-9), N. Iowa 8-25 (Green 6-10, Kimmons 1-2, Born 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Heise 0-2, Carter 0-3, Berhow 0-4). Rebounds_Illinois St. 22 (McChesney 8), N. Iowa 31 (Berhow 6). Assists_Illinois St. 12 (Strong 4), N. Iowa 12 (Carter 3). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 20, N. Iowa 17.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.