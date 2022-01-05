N. Iowa 92, Valparaiso 65

VALPARAISO (8-7)

Krikke 4-8 2-2 10, Tr.Anderson 2-5 0-0 5, Edwards 2-7 3-3 9, King 4-9 6-10 14, Taylor 5-8 4-4 17, Gordon 1-1 2-2 5, DeAveiro 0-1 0-0 0, Ruedinger 1-2 0-0 3, Hedstrom 1-4 0-0 2, Barrett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 17-21 65.

N. IOWA (6-7)

Carter 9-14 1-1 20, Berhow 6-10 0-0 17, Green 3-7 2-2 9, Heise 4-9 0-0 10, Pickford 2-3 2-2 7, Born 2-5 1-1 5, Daniel 1-1 0-0 3, Henry 2-3 1-2 5, Kimmons 2-3 0-0 4, Ty.Anderson 6-7 0-0 12, Betz 0-0 0-0 0, Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0, Phyfe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-62 7-8 92.

Halftime_N. Iowa 43-22. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 8-20 (Taylor 3-4, Edwards 2-6, Gordon 1-1, Ruedinger 1-2, Tr.Anderson 1-4, Barrett 0-1, DeAveiro 0-1, Hedstrom 0-1), N. Iowa 11-23 (Berhow 5-8, Heise 2-4, Daniel 1-1, Pickford 1-1, Green 1-3, Carter 1-4, Born 0-2). Rebounds_Valparaiso 21 (King 9), N. Iowa 31 (Henry, Ty.Anderson 6). Assists_Valparaiso 12 (Krikke 4), N. Iowa 18 (Heise 4). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 9, N. Iowa 14.

