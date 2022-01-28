N. Kentucky 59, Fort Wayne 49

FORT WAYNE (11-9)

Kpedi 0-3 0-0 0, Planutis 6-10 2-2 18, Chong Qui 1-4 0-0 2, Godfrey 2-7 3-4 9, Pipkins 5-13 0-0 12, Billups 0-3 0-0 0, Peterson 2-5 0-0 6, DeJurnett 1-1 0-0 2, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 5-6 49.

N. KENTUCKY (10-9)

Brandon 1-1 0-0 2, Faulkner 5-9 0-0 12, Langdon 3-6 1-2 8, Vinson 5-13 4-4 17, Warrick 3-15 3-3 10, Robinson 1-6 0-0 3, Nelson 2-4 1-2 5, Pivorius 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 9-11 59.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 10-30 (Planutis 4-8, Peterson 2-4, Godfrey 2-6, Pipkins 2-7, Chong Qui 0-2, Billups 0-3), N. Kentucky 8-23 (Vinson 3-8, Faulkner 2-2, Langdon 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Warrick 1-6, Pivorius 0-2). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 28 (Planutis 6), N. Kentucky 35 (Nelson 12). Assists_Fort Wayne 12 (Chong Qui 4), N. Kentucky 15 (Langdon, Vinson, Warrick 4). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 14, N. Kentucky 9. A_2,563 (9,400).

