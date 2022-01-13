N. Kentucky 68, Youngstown St. 67

N. KENTUCKY (6-8)

Brandon 2-5 2-2 6, Faulkner 5-10 1-2 13, Langdon 0-2 0-0 0, Vinson 3-11 5-6 13, Warrick 7-16 2-2 20, Nelson 4-7 2-3 10, Robinson 2-5 0-1 4, Evans 1-4 0-2 2, Sims 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 12-18 68.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (9-8)

Akuchie 5-14 1-1 12, Cohill 3-11 10-10 16, Hunter 1-4 0-0 3, Olison 7-12 1-2 18, Rathan-Mayes 3-9 5-6 13, Ogoro 1-1 0-2 3, Shelton 0-5 2-2 2, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 19-23 67.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 28-24. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 8-23 (Warrick 4-8, Vinson 2-4, Faulkner 2-5, Langdon 0-1, Sims 0-1, Evans 0-2, Robinson 0-2), Youngstown St. 8-24 (Olison 3-6, Rathan-Mayes 2-5, Ogoro 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Akuchie 1-4, Cohill 0-2, Shelton 0-4). Fouled Out_Brandon. Rebounds_N. Kentucky 39 (Nelson 11), Youngstown St. 30 (Akuchie 8). Assists_N. Kentucky 11 (Vinson 4), Youngstown St. 13 (Rathan-Mayes 5). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 24, Youngstown St. 19. A_1,634 (6,300).

