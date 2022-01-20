Trending:
N. Kentucky 74, Ill.-Chicago 70, OT

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 11:03 pm
N. KENTUCKY (7-9)

Brandon 1-1 0-0 2, Faulkner 3-5 0-0 7, Langdon 1-1 2-2 4, Vinson 9-18 4-8 24, Warrick 6-20 5-10 19, Robinson 3-6 0-2 7, Nelson 5-10 1-2 11, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Bohm 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Pivorius 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 12-24 74.

ILL.-CHICAGO (7-9)

Griffin 4-11 0-0 11, Skobalj 6-11 0-0 15, Carter 1-4 1-2 3, Franklin 7-21 2-2 17, K.Johnson 4-13 2-3 13, Ahale 3-4 0-0 9, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Diggins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-67 5-7 70.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 31-25. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 6-20 (Vinson 2-6, Warrick 2-8, Robinson 1-2, Faulkner 1-3, Pivorius 0-1), Ill.-Chicago 13-35 (Ahale 3-4, Griffin 3-6, Skobalj 3-7, K.Johnson 3-8, Franklin 1-7, Warren 0-1, Carter 0-2). Rebounds_N. Kentucky 41 (Robinson, Nelson 8), Ill.-Chicago 32 (Skobalj 11). Assists_N. Kentucky 15 (Langdon 4), Ill.-Chicago 19 (Franklin 6). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 12, Ill.-Chicago 16. A_2,024 (9,500).

