Nance, Northwestern host Penn State

Penn State (6-5, 1-2) vs. Northwestern (8-3, 1-1)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Seth Lundy and Penn State will face Pete Nance and Northwestern. The junior Lundy has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.6 over his last five games. Nance, a senior, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Nance is averaging 16 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Boo Buie has complemented Nance and is maintaining an average of 14.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. The Nittany Lions are led by Lundy, who is averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.LIKEABLE LUNDY: Lundy has connected on 34.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northwestern is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 0-3 when opponents score more than 67 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Nittany Lions. Northwestern has 51 assists on 80 field goals (63.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Penn State has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.5 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the country. The Penn State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 353rd among Division I teams).

