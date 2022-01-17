NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #1, Los Angeles

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #2, Los Angeles

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #3, Los Angeles

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #4, Los Angeles

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #1, Los Angeles

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #2, Los Angeles

Feb. 6 — Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles

Feb. 17 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 17 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 20 — DAYTONA 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 27 — Wise Power 400, Fontana, Calif.

March 6 — Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas

March 13 — Ruoff Mortgage 500k, Avondale, Ariz.

March 20 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

March 27 — Echopark Texas Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

April 3 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

April 9 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Ridgeway, Va.

April 17 — Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

April 24 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

May 1 — Drydene 400, Dover, Del.

May 8 — Goodyear 400, Darlington, S.C.

May 15 — NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

May 22 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth, Texas

May 22 — NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth, Texas

May 29 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

June 5 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

June 12 — Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 26 — Ally 400, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 3 — Kwik Trip 250, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 10 — Quaker State 400, Hampton, Ga.

July 17 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

July 24 — Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Long Pond, Pa.

July 31 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 7 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 14 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 21 — Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 27 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 — Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 2 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 23 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 30 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

