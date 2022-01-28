Navy faces American on 3-game home skid

American Eagles (6-13, 2-5 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (13-7, 6-3 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts American looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-5 at home. Navy is 5-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles have gone 2-5 against Patriot opponents. American is seventh in the Patriot with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 1.6.

The Midshipmen and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carter Jr. is averaging 13.5 points for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Johnny O’Neil is averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Connor Nelson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

