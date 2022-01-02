On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 2, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
G League 0 0 .000
Sioux Falls 0 0 .000
Capital City 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000
Motor City 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000
Windy City 0 0 .000
Grand Rapids 0 0 .000
Lakeland 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000
Santa Cruz 0 0 .000
Salt Lake City 0 0 .000
Raptors 0 0 .000
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000
South Bay 0 0 .000
Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000
Long Island 0 0 .000
Greensboro 0 0 .000
Birmingham 0 0 .000
Westchester 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000
Austin 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, ppd

Birmingham at Salt Lake City, ppd

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, ppd

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, ppd

Sunday’s Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, ppd

Capital City at Maine, ppd

Cleveland at College Park, ppd

Westchester at Long Island, ppd

Agua Caliente at Memphis, ppd

Lakeland at Delaware, ppd

Raptors at Motor City, ppd

        Read more: Sports News

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, ppd

Stockton at Austin, ppd

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Westchester, ppd

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, ppd

Texas at Memphis, ppd

Birmingham at Salt Lake City, ppd

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Lakeland, ppd

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Maine at Capital City, ppd

Raptors at Motor City, ppd

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, ppd

South Bay at Austin, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|4 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

COVID-19 booster shots being administered aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln