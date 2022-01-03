NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Motor City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Windy City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
Sunday’s Games
South Bay at Oklahoma City, ppd
Capital City at Maine, ppd
Cleveland at College Park, ppd
Westchester at Long Island, ppd
Agua Caliente at Memphis, ppd
Lakeland at Delaware, ppd
Raptors at Motor City, ppd
Greensboro at Fort Wayne, ppd
Stockton at Austin, ppd
Monday’s Games
Wisconsin at Westchester, ppd
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, ppd
Texas at Memphis, ppd
Birmingham at Salt Lake City, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Lakeland, ppd
Maine at Capital City, ppd
Raptors at Motor City, ppd
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, ppd
South Bay at Austin, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Birmingham at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
