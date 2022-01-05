NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Motor City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|College Park
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Windy City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Westchester
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Lakeland, ppd
Maine at Capital City, ppd
Raptors at Motor City, ppd
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, ppd
South Bay at Austin, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island 111, College Park 107
Grand Rapids 127, Westchester 108
Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd
Birmingham at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Capital City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd
Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
