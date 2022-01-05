Trending:
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 5, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Grand Rapids 1 0 1.000
Long Island 1 0 1.000
Stockton 0 0 .000 ½
Texas 0 0 .000 ½
Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½
G League 0 0 .000 ½
Sioux Falls 0 0 .000 ½
Capital City 0 0 .000 ½
Iowa 0 0 .000 ½
Motor City 0 0 .000 ½
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000 ½
College Park 0 1 .000 1
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 ½
Delaware 0 0 .000 ½
Windy City 0 0 .000 ½
Lakeland 0 0 .000 ½
Maine 0 0 .000 ½
Santa Cruz 0 0 .000 ½
Salt Lake City 0 0 .000 ½
Raptors 0 0 .000 ½
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000 ½
South Bay 0 0 .000 ½
Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 ½
Greensboro 0 0 .000 ½
Birmingham 0 0 .000 ½
Westchester 0 1 .000 1
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 ½
Austin 0 0 .000 ½
Memphis 0 0 .000 ½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Lakeland, ppd

Maine at Capital City, ppd

Raptors at Motor City, ppd

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, ppd

South Bay at Austin, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 111, College Park 107

Grand Rapids 127, Westchester 108

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd

Birmingham at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

