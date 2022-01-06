On Air: Ask the CIO
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 6, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 1 0 1.000
Motor City 1 0 1.000
Grand Rapids 1 0 1.000
Long Island 1 0 1.000
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 ½
Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½
G League 0 0 .000 ½
Sioux Falls 0 0 .000 ½
Capital City 0 0 .000 ½
Iowa 0 0 .000 ½
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000 ½
College Park 0 1 .000 1
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 ½
Delaware 0 1 .000 1
Windy City 0 1 .000 1
Lakeland 0 0 .000 ½
Maine 0 0 .000 ½
Santa Cruz 0 0 .000 ½
Salt Lake City 0 0 .000 ½
Raptors 0 0 .000 ½
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000 ½
South Bay 0 0 .000 ½
Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 ½
Greensboro 0 0 .000 ½
Birmingham 0 1 .000 1
Westchester 0 1 .000 1
Austin 0 0 .000 ½
Memphis 0 0 .000 ½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 111, College Park 107

Grand Rapids 127, Westchester 108

Motor City 112, Windy City 108

Wisconsin 124, Delaware 123, 2OT

Stockton 103, Birmingham 80

Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, ppd

Birmingham at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 1 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 6 p.m.

