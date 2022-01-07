NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Motor City
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Santa Cruz
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Raptors
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Oklahoma City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Sioux Falls
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|College Park
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Windy City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Birmingham
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Westchester
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
Thursday’s Games
Raptors 103, Fort Wayne 94
Iowa 106, Sioux Falls 94
Stockton 137, Birmingham 119
Santa Cruz 116, Oklahoma City 106
South Bay at Austin, ppd
Friday’s Games
Capital City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd
Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greensboro at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 1 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
