NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 7, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 2 0 1.000
Iowa 1 0 1.000 ½
Motor City 1 0 1.000 ½
Grand Rapids 1 0 1.000 ½
Santa Cruz 1 0 1.000 ½
Raptors 1 0 1.000 ½
Long Island 1 0 1.000 ½
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 ½
Texas 0 0 .000 1
Cleveland 0 0 .000 1
Oklahoma City 0 1 .000
G League 0 0 .000 1
Sioux Falls 0 1 .000
Capital City 0 0 .000 1
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000 1
College Park 0 1 .000
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000
Delaware 0 1 .000
Windy City 0 1 .000
Lakeland 0 0 .000 1
Maine 0 0 .000 1
Salt Lake City 0 0 .000 1
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000 1
South Bay 0 0 .000 1
Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 1
Greensboro 0 0 .000 1
Birmingham 0 2 .000 2
Westchester 0 1 .000
Austin 0 0 .000 1
Memphis 0 0 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Raptors 103, Fort Wayne 94

Iowa 106, Sioux Falls 94

Stockton 137, Birmingham 119

Santa Cruz 116, Oklahoma City 106

South Bay at Austin, ppd

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, ppd

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 1 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at G League, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

