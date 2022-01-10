NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Motor City
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Santa Cruz
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Raptors
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Stockton
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Sioux Falls
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Capital City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Lakeland
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|College Park
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Long Island
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Delaware
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Birmingham
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Westchester
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
___
Sunday’s Games
Greensboro 111, Long Island 103
G League 106, Ciudad de Mexico 105
Maine 117, Wisconsin 89
Oklahoma City 118, Stockton 100
Windy City 123, Delaware 85
Monday’s Games
Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Comments