On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 10, 2022 10:07 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Grand Rapids 3 0 1.000
Iowa 2 0 1.000 ½
Motor City 2 0 1.000 ½
Santa Cruz 2 0 1.000 ½
Raptors 2 0 1.000 ½
Greensboro 2 0 1.000 ½
Maine 1 0 1.000 1
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 1
Stockton 2 1 .667 1
Sioux Falls 1 1 .500
Capital City 1 1 .500
Windy City 1 1 .500
Lakeland 1 1 .500
Wisconsin 1 1 .500
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 2
College Park 1 2 .333 2
Long Island 1 2 .333 2
Texas 0 1 .000 2
Cleveland 0 2 .000
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000
Delaware 0 2 .000
Salt Lake City 0 1 .000 2
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000
South Bay 0 0 .000
Birmingham 0 3 .000 3
Westchester 0 2 .000
Austin 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro 111, Long Island 103

G League 106, Ciudad de Mexico 105

Maine 117, Wisconsin 89

Oklahoma City 118, Stockton 100

Windy City 123, Delaware 85

Monday’s Games

Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Grand Rapids at College Park, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 The Core Principles of Composability:...
1|10 Navigating the Uncharted Waters of the...
1|10 Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct check on Super Hornet aboard aircraft carrier in Philippine Sea